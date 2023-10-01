Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub is set to hold an open evening this Tuesday (3rd October) for residents to provide their feedback on major redevelopment plans for the facilities.

The plans to overhaul the Highbridge site were first unveiled in September as reported by Burnham-On-Sea.com, pictured above.

Tuesday’s open evening will be held between 4.30 and 8.00pm to show everyone the plans for the new centre to be built as part of the project’s public consultation.

Tony Cradock, who is leading the project at the centre in Highbridge’s Pearce Drive, says the project heralds the start of an exciting new period for the hub.

“Our public consultation open evening will give local people a chance to see the new plans and drawings for the proposed redevelopment of the Hub and give their comments,” he says.