Scores of people headed to an outdoor music event in the centre of Highbridge on Saturday evening (June 4th) to mark the Jubilee.

‘A Right Royal Rave Up’ featuring outdoor live music from across the seven decades was organsied by the team at community group Our Highbridge, pictured above.

Performers included King Alfred Concert Band, Rock Choir, TKASA students Martha, Izzie and Casey; Ieuan; Ryder MC; Daft Folk and DJ Kane O, while added attractions included a face painter, ice creams, bubble man, selfie area and refreshments. Market Street was fully closed for the event – the first time this has happened.

An Our Highbridge spokeswoman said: “What a brilliant night we had with the Right Royal Rave Up! The musicians, the people, the community spirit, everything was fantastic and we would like to say a big thank you.”