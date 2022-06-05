A special Somerset carnival cart took part in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on Sunday (June 5th).
The unique ‘Jubilation’ cart was built by 200 members of 17 carnival clubs for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London after many months of work on building it.
The cart celebrates the pomp and splendour of the monarchy and features the Crown, Beefeaters and the royal coat of arms.
Flagbearers carried the flags of the four nations, and the Commonwealth is also represented on the cart.
The 1980s hit song Celebration by The Overtones played as the entry made its way through the parade.
Daniel Cullen, of Marketeers Carnival Club, said it took about nine months to create the float and it was finished on Wednesday. Simon Male of Harlequins Carnival Club added that the project has helped the different clubs all bond together.
Spectators at this autumn’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on November 7th and the other six Somerset Guy Fawkes Carnivals in Bridgwater, Weston, North Petherton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury will also get to see the cart in its full glory.
Pictured: The special carnival cart (BBC / Bridgwater Carnival)