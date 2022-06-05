A cricket club in a village near Burnham-On-Sea has formally opened its new pavilion this week during a special ceremony.

Mark Cricket Club in Vole Road held an opening ceremony on Friday (June 3rd) to formally unveil the new facilities in front of supporters and members.

Chairman Tim Moxey thanked all those who had supported the club, with special mentions to National Grid, Sedgemoor District Council, Viridor Credits, Sport England and Mark Parish Council.

He added that the long-running club, which was formed in 1885, is delighted to have a permanent home after being located at several grounds over the years.

Local vicar Rev Christine Judson had the job of formally unveiling a curtain over the name plate to open the new pavilion.

The new building has been named the John Isgar Pavilion after a long time member while a bank for supporters to watch the action has been named the Burrows Bank in memory of Jim Burrows.

We reported here that the club had been awarded £20,000 from National Grid towards the project as part of its Community Grant Scheme for groups located along the 57km Hinkley Point Connection route running across Somerset.