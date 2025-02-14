Over 100 residents attend open afternoon at Burnham Medical Centre

Over 100 patients attended an open afternoon at Burnham Medical Centre this week.

The event on Tuesday 11th February gave patients a chance to meet Symphony Healthcare Services, village agents, health coaches, Primary Care Network, and also get help on using the Ask My GP service.

Jon Adams, Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre Business Practice Manager, said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all the patients who attended our recent Patient Open Afternoon.”

“It was a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with you, offer support and listen to your feedback. Your engagement helps us continuously improve the care we provide, and we are grateful for your ongoing support in our practice.”

Christopher Smith, chair of the Patients Participation Group, adds: “The Open Afternoon was a huge success with over 100 patients attending to speak to Village Agents, Symphony representatives, members of the practice staff and lots of requests for help with the NHS app and ‘Ask my GP’.”

“This was probably the highest turnout of all the open events we have held and shows that the patients are keen to talk to the practice about apps and services and how to access them. When asked, the patients were very supportive of the practice.”