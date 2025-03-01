2.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Mar 01, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsOver 1,700 people sign petition against council plan to end free parking
News

Over 1,700 people sign petition against council plan to end free parking

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

More than 1,700 people have signed a petition against Somerset Council’s plans to scrap its remaining free car parks and bring in Sunday and overnight charges across all its parking sites, including in Burnham-On-Sea.

Members of the council’s scrutiny committee have also voted against the proposals, which are due to have a final decision next week.

Burnham’s shops owners and Burnham Chamber of Trade have voiced concerns about the proposed charges hitting trade in the town centre, as reported here.

Somerset Council is proposing the changes because different rates currently apply across its car parks.

It said the aim of the proposal was to “bring consistency” to the county, and ensure the service remained “completely self-funded”.

If approved in principle by the authority’s executive committee on Monday, the proposals will go out to a public consultation.

The petition, started by a Taunton businesswoman, says the proposals were being “rushed through under cover of financial emergency and budget setting with inadequate debate and scrutiny”.

Ms Thomas said there had been no prior consultation with businesses and there was “a very real risk of doing unwitting damage.”

She also said the charging proposals offered “no specific improvements to parking facilities in exchange” for the higher charges.

“They are being rushed through under cover of financial emergency and budget setting with inadequate debate and scrutiny.”

“There has been no prior consultation with businesses, towns, parishes or residents and no assessment of the socio-economic impact on different localities.”

Previous article
Town Council responds to new concerns over ‘insensitive’ notices at Brent Road cemetery

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
2.9 ° C
4.1 °
2.5 °
84 %
0.9kmh
6 %
Sat
8 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
5 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com