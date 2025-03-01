Over 1,700 people sign petition against council plan to end free parking

More than 1,700 people have signed a petition against Somerset Council’s plans to scrap its remaining free car parks and bring in Sunday and overnight charges across all its parking sites, including in Burnham-On-Sea.

Members of the council’s scrutiny committee have also voted against the proposals, which are due to have a final decision next week.

Burnham’s shops owners and Burnham Chamber of Trade have voiced concerns about the proposed charges hitting trade in the town centre, as reported here.

Somerset Council is proposing the changes because different rates currently apply across its car parks.

It said the aim of the proposal was to “bring consistency” to the county, and ensure the service remained “completely self-funded”.

If approved in principle by the authority’s executive committee on Monday, the proposals will go out to a public consultation.

The petition, started by a Taunton businesswoman, says the proposals were being “rushed through under cover of financial emergency and budget setting with inadequate debate and scrutiny”.

Ms Thomas said there had been no prior consultation with businesses and there was “a very real risk of doing unwitting damage.”

She also said the charging proposals offered “no specific improvements to parking facilities in exchange” for the higher charges.

“There has been no prior consultation with businesses, towns, parishes or residents and no assessment of the socio-economic impact on different localities.”