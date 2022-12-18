Hundreds of knitted characters have been left around Highbridge this weekend in a festive ‘yarn bombing’ that aims to spread positivity.

The colouful ‘Marys’ from the Christmas Bible story have been knitted by local people at St. John’s Church.

They were distributed across the town during the early hours of Saturday morning for residents to find and take home for their Christmas trees.

One of the team at St. John’s Church told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Knitters from the church and the community have been really busy this year and we had an amazing 600 Christmas Mary’s to distribute around the streets of Highbridge.”

It is the sixth year that the festive yarn bombing has taken place – in previous years, the team have knitted bells, angels, candles, choir singers and stars.

They each include a small festive message from the church and residents.

The church is holding a Christmas Eve 4pm Family Nativity Service when people can dress as any character from the nativity story for a scratch nativity play. Some costumes will be available. There will also be a Christmas Eve 11.30pm Midnight Mass plus Christmas Day 10am Communion.