Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued a new appeal for witnesses after a car failed to stop following a crash earlier this week that left a woman injured.

Yellow Police signs appealing for information have been installed in Burnham’s Love Lane following the incident on Wednesday night (December 14th).

Officers were called at around 9pm following the collision between a pedestrian and a car, which was driven away from the scene.

A Police spokesman said: “The vehicle, described as a red Ford Fiesta, failed to stop at the scene and continued in the direction of Tesco, down Love Lane.”

“The pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with a potential fractured foot.”

“If you have any information which could aid our investigation, or any dashcam footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5222299124.”

Police are investigating whether a damaged car nearby may be linked to the incident.