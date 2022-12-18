Brean Play is holding a ‘Magical Christmas’ experience for young families to meet Santa and enjoy a festive fun show and activities – and readers can win a family ticket.

The event runs at Brean Play for toddlers after school, daily from December 17th to 22nd for all ages.

To enter the competition, simply send an email headed ‘Brean Play Competition’ with your contact name and daytime phone number to feedback@burnham-on-sea.com by 11.59pm on Monday December 19th, 2022.

Tickets are available from BreanPlay.com and include a Letter to Santa, Elf hunt, and a ‘Challenge Santa’ game on the multiball interactive video wall. There is also a snow globe and a grotto.

“Included in the ticket fee is a magical Christmas show with Santa performed live every session plus an Elves crafty workshop, making Christmas decorations and cards to make and take home,” says a spokesman.

The price also includes free car parking at Brean Play. Prebooking is essential at BreanPlay.com

Separately, Brean Play is also offering breakfasts with Santa from December 17th to 22nd at 9am each day followed by a play session and craft activities.