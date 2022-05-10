A patriotic Celebration Concert is set to take place on Saturday 28th May at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea, to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

St Andrew’s Social Committee have announced the upcoming concert by well-known pianist and organist Richard Lennox, supported by soloist mezzo-soprano Francesca Bowkett.

Francesca told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am delighted to be performing with the very talented Richard Lennox at our Jubilee Celebration Concert.”

“Bring your flags and sing along or tap your feet to some rousing patriotic songs and music, including Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Land Of Hope And Glory.”

Tickets, priced £10, are available now from Coffee, Cake and Curtains in Victoria Street, Burnham-On-Sea. Tickets include refreshments.

Richard Lennox is a fast-emerging classical crossover artist. A virtuoso musician who plays everything from Bach to The Beatles, musical theatre to rock ‘n’ roll, and just about everything in between! As Master of the Keys, he holds a phenomenal stage presence with the technical ability to truly entertain.

Francesca Bowkett has sung leading roles in opera, operatics and choral concerts around the county and further afield. She is well-known for her Prom concerts including 15 years as Finale Soloist at Colston Hall in Bristol.

The Celebration Concert takes place on Saturday 28th May at 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-on-Sea.