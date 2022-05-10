The project to build Hinkley Point C near Burnham-On-Sea has awarded more than £13 million to community initiatives across the South-West, including a new Community Pavilion in Cheddar that’s been unveiled this week.

The cash has come from Hinkley Point C’s Community Funds, which have provided support to local charities, voluntary organisations, local authorities, and other groups. £20 million will be awarded to groups during the project’s construction phase, with four different types of grants currently open to applicants.

Cheddar Parish Council has this week unveiled its new Community Pavilion – which has been renovated and extended after being awarded £320,000 from the funding made available for community projects.

The building, which previously featured changing rooms and a kitchenette, now includes a bar area, kitchen, and spacious meeting hall. It will be used by local sports clubs and will be available to hire.

The Chair of Cheddar Parish Council, Derek Bradley-Balmer, adds: “This is now a vital asset which can be used by everyone in Cheddar. It’ll make a huge difference to our local sports clubs and countless other community groups – it has already been booked out for a few weddings! This revamp wouldn’t have been possible without the Hinkley Point C’s Community Fund.”

Andrew Cockcroft, Senior Community Relations Manager at Hinkley Point C, says: “Our community funding is changing lives for the better now and for many years to come. I’m proud we’ve reached this milestone and I look forward to continuing our work in ensuring local people benefit from Hinkley Point C.”

Val Bishop, Programmes Director at Somerset Community Foundation (SCF), which administers the grants, said: “The Hinkley Point C Community Fund is helping organisations of all sizes in communities around Hinkley Point C/affected by the construction of Hinkley Point C, improving lives in the process. Applications are open, so please get in touch if you know of an initiative which could benefit from funding.” Visit www.hpcfunds.co.uk for more.

Pictured: The opening of the new Cheddar Community Pavilion: Andrew Cockcroft, Senior Community Relations Manager at Hinkley Point C and Derek Bradley-Balmer, the Chair of Cheddar Parish Council, cut the ribbon