A newly-refurbished restaurant has re-opened at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll after a seven week closure for work to upgrade it.

The new ‘Parlour’ restaurant has been opened at Sanders Garden Centre by owners Blue Diamond as part of a major ongoing refurbishment programme.

Centre manager Rob Vohra told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The entire garden centre has been under redevelopment since June last year including a total transformation of the indoor retail space and the installation of new plant beds in the plant area.”

“Blue Diamond have made a major investment into Sanders and the centre is looking magnificent. It’s put us on the map as one of the leading destination garden centres in the south west.”

Rob adds that the new centrepiece of the restaurant is a new deli section offering a range of freshly prepared hot and cold food.

“The fresh, new contemporary concept has been very well received by our customers who have given us very positive feedback.”

He adds: “There are still some finishing touches to come, including the completion of the extended outdoor seating area which will be fully dog friendly. We expect these to be finished shortly.”