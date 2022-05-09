Straight-talking politician, author and TV personality Ann Widdecombe is set to visit Burnham-On-Sea this month.

She was an MP from 1987 to 2010 and was also a Member of the European Parliament for the South West England from 2019 to 2020.

She will be coming to The Princess Theatre for ‘Strictly Ann: An Evening with Ann Widdecombe’ on Wednesday 18th May at 7:30pm with tickets priced £24.

Ann Widdecombe will be giving her opinions on local government and politics and her time on TV’s Strictly Come Dancing.

A Princess Theatre spokeswoman says:”Entertaining, enlightening and as controversial as you would expect, Ann will lift the lid on life in Westminster and share behind-the-scenes gossip from some of the nation’s best-loved programmes, including Strictly Come Dancing, Have I Got News For You and Celebrity Big Brother.”

“In a time when politics are high on the agenda in Somerset, one of the most outspoken politicians of our time embarks on her first ever national tour, giving us her opinion on local government, Unitary Somerset and all things Strictly!”

Tickets are available online via https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/strictly-ann-an-evening-with-ann-widdecombe/

For more information, contact The Princess’ box office in person or on 01278 784464.