The next phase of a major refurbishment of a garden centre near Burnham-On-Sea has begun this month.

Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre is being given a new look as part of a major refurbishment by owner Blue Diamond.

Garden Centre Manager Rob Vohra told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This second stage will include the development of a new indoor retail space at the rear of the centre and a full refurbishment of the front entrance tunnel including new fixtures, fittings and display equipment. These new areas will house the gardening department and offer our customers a much improved shopping experience.”

“Works are due to be completed by the end of March / early April weather permitting.”

“Later last year we began works to increase the size of the plant area which will be fitted with new display beds throughout. A new poly tunnel will also be installed to house the bedding plant department.”

“There are also plans in place this spring for a full refurbishment of the main restaurant including a new contemporary theme and a larger outdoor seating area, although no firm start dates have been agreed.”

He adds: “We would like to thank all our customers for bearing with us during these latest works. It is, however, very much business as usual and all departments remain open and fully stocked.”