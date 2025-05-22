£1,316 raised for Brean church at sell-out fundraising concert featuring pianist and singer

A packed audience at St Bridget’s Church in Brean came together for a sell-out VE Day Celebration Concert, raising an impressive £1,316 for the church.

The patriotic event featured performances by renowned concert pianist Richard Lennox and local vocalist Francesca Bowkett, who led the audience through a nostalgic programme of wartime songs, poems, and dramatic readings, commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Francesca says: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the generous sponsors, volunteers, and performers who made the evening such a resounding success.”

“It was truly a great evening had by all. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our local community, uniting in music and remembrance, for a very worthy cause.”

Richard Lennox is an esteemed professional pianist and organist whose distinguished career includes performances at The Royal Albert Hall, Wells Cathedral and Bristol Cathedral. Most notably, he played the organ at The King’s Coronation Concert.

Francesca Bowkett has taken leading roles in opera and choral performances around the county and further afield. She is well-known for her Prom concerts including 15 years as Finale Soloist at the Bristol Beacon.