News

PHOTOS: 168th annual East Brent harvest home keeps tradition going

Hundreds of people headed to East Brent on Saturday (August 9th) when the UK’s longest-running Harvest Home returned.

The East Brent Harvest Home first took place in 1857 and apart from the Great War, World War 2, and several breaks including the pandemic, nothing has prevented it taking place.

In a speech at the start of the event, the guests praised the organisers for all their work in keeping the tradition running.

Over 400 people from across the Burnham-On-Sea area headed into the marquee for the traditional harvest meal and entertainment, pictured here.

One of the organisers, George Gane, thanked all those who sponsored and supported the event which was raising funds for the Great Western Air Ambulance.

He added: “The day was fantastic and a great success. Our thanks go to everyone who came along and supported the event, including the committee members, servers, bar staff and helpers.”

