News

VIDEO: Tour de France legend Jens Voigt cycles through Highbridge on cross-UK challenge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Tour de France legend Jens Voigt cycling through Highbridge

Cycling fans in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area were treated to a brief glimpse of former Tour de France star Jens Voigt on Sunday (August 10th) as he cycled through the town during a ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

The 53-year-old German cyclist, now a Eurosport TV commentator, travelled along the A38 through Highbridge as part of his Day 2 route from Exeter to Bristol, covering 122km.

He was spotted here at 1.20pm travelling through Highbridge with more than 20 fellow cyclists on his way to East Brent, Rooksbridge and then finishing in Bristol.

Voigt, who famously wore the yellow jersey twice and claimed two stage victories during his Tour de France career, began his ‘LeJog Ride With Jens’ adventure on Saturday.

He waved to spectators as he cycled through the area, pictured here.

His challenge spans nine stages and has already attracted attention from cycling enthusiasts across the country. Voigt has invited fellow cyclists to join him on the ride.

