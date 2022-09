Bird watching enthusiasts have headed to Burnham-On-Sea seafront this week after the sighting of an unusual bird.

A Kentish Plover was spotted on the beach near Burnham-On-Sea Sailing at the mouth of the estuary where the River Parrett meets the River Brue.

Local birder Andy Slade, who took these shots of the bird, says: “There are around 5-10 records in Britain each year of the bird being spotted in the UK, hence the interest.”

The bird was also seen in Burnham last winter, as we reported here.