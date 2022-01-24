Bird watching enthusiasts headed to Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday (January 23rd) after the sighting of an unusual bird.

A Kentish Plover was spotted in reeds near Burnham-On-Sea Sailing at the mouth of the estuary where the River Parrett meets the River Brue.

Local birder Andy Slade says: “This Kentish Plover has a long story. Assumed to be a returning wintering bird, it was first seen on 26th December 2019, when it stayed into March 2020. Then in October 2020 she returned and stayed until March 2021. In October last year one was seen at Berrow for 10 minutes with colour rings and not again until this week.”

“This bird was ringed at a nature reserve in northern Germany on 14th June 2021 as an adult. The small German population normally head to Spain, Portugal, or Africa for the winter.”

He adds: “There have only been six or so records of the bird being spotted in the UK during the last 12 months, hence the interest.”

Separately, he added that a Ring Ouzel had also been seen in the fields next to Brean Down on Sunday, as pictured below.

“The Ring Ouzel was first seen on 13th January. Whether it is wintering or an early arrival can’t be proven, but there are two others in the UK at the moment. It is a first winter male, which means it was born last year.”