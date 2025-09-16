PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger Seafoods celebrates its 50th anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea’s fishmonger Seafoods is celebrating a big milestone this week as it marks its 50th anniversary.

The shop in Burnham High Street is marking five decades of business with a week of special offers and selling unusual seafood items.

Former owners Steve and Gaynor Wright, who retired in February after almost 50 years running the popular High Street business, joined the celebrations with new owner Ryan Mount, who has worked there for 17 years, and runs it with Debbie Sinyard.

Ryan says: “It’s been really busy and wonderful to see to see many customers popping by to congratulate us on the anniversary. There has been a great deal of interest following the Burnham-On-Sea.com story earlier this week.”

Ryan told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our thanks go to all our loyal customers for their support over the past five decades – we are delighted to be one of Burnham’s longest running independent businesses.”

“We’re marking this special milestone with a week of offers and have expanded our product range with some extra special items.”

A display of photos from over the years is being shown outside the shop, pictured above.

“The goal of Seafoods has stayed the same over the years – to provide residents with a fresh taste of the sea, bringing joy and nutrition to plates.”

Seafoods has been trading in Burnham High Street since 1975 and is one of the town’s longest-running independent shops.