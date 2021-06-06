Green-fingered volunteers at Burnham-On-Sea’s Friends of Marine Cove began their summer work in the seafront gardens over the weekend.

The first gardening session of the year was held in the Cove on Saturday (5th June) when the group gathered to keep the colourful blooms in the tip-top condition.

More gardening sessions are scheduled be held on 3rd July, 7th August, 4th September, and 2nd October from 9am-11am when the Friends will also welcome residents to help.

A spokeswoman says: “Why not enjoy some time outside and join us? The sessions provide a chance to find out more about the different ways to get involved at Marine Cove and give a helping hand in light gardening duties.”

To get more information about joining The Friends Of Marine Cove or regarding the gardens in general, contact the Sedgemoor Parks Team via parks@sedgemoor.gov.uk or call 01278 435388.

Pictured: Volunteers at Saturday’s gardening session at Marine Cove gardens in Burnham-On-Sea (Photos: Nick Whetstone)