Scores of residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have helped collected sackfuls of litter in the town towns as part of a clean-up operation in the two towns to support Keep Britain Tidy’s nationwide Great British Spring Clean.

A series of four successful litter picks have been organised in the two towns by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council with the final session taking place in Highbridge yesterday (Saturday), as pictured here.

Sackfuls of rubbish have been collected by local volunteers and councillors during the operation as part of the Great British Spring Clean campaign.

Saturday’s clean-up saw the volunteers clean Highbridge’s Station Walk, Southwell Gardens, Tyler Way, Morland Road and the surrounding area.

A band of volunteers has also cleaned Worston Lane and the pathways to Cookson Close and Priestley Way plus Burnham’s Marine Drive, Old Station Approach and around Burnham’s Tesco store.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, who joined the litter clean-up, has thanked the volunteers who joined the operation across Burnham and Highbridge, saying their time has really helped to make a difference in our local community.

Town councillor and litter clean volunteer Chris Allen adds: “Litter is a blight on our environment, but with our communities helping to clean our streets and green spaces we can make our towns a better place for people and help improve habitats for wildlife.”

This year’s nationwide litter campaign comes as Keep Britain Tidy reports a massive increase in the number of people who have started litter-picking during the past year’s lockdowns.

Pictured: The Burnham and Highbridge litter clean up volunteers during Saturday (Photos Nick Whetstone)