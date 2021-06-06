A Brean youngster has written and published a new book to raise funds for a special cause close to his heart.

Aston Tooker, 9, was diagnosed with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) in 2018, and is keen to raise awareness of the condition.

“A little while ago Aston had an idea for a book to help children who have bad dreams,” his uncle, Steve Hellend, told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“With a little help, Aston has now finished the book and wants to sell them to raise money for FASD and boost awareness.”

“The books are £5 each and can be posted to anywhere in the UK for an additional £1. All of the profits will go to the charity.”

“We’re trying to raise as much as we can for the charity.”

For more details about FASD, see fasdawareness.org

Readers can buy copies by messaging Steve on Facebook through SPrint or privately or by messaging Jackie Tooker on Facebook, or via email at sprintcmyk@hotmail.com