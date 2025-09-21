PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea gig rowing crews compete in London’s Great River Race

Three determined rowing crews from Burnham-On-Sea have returned home after successfully completing the 2025 Great River Race — a gruelling 21.6-mile challenge along the River Thames.

The annual event saw 267 boats take to the water, starting from Millwall and finishing at Ham in Richmond, passing under 28 of London’s most iconic bridges.

Among the Burnham crews, the men’s team in Morgan achieved an impressive 37th place finish. JC followed in 116th, with Avocet crossing the line in 182nd — a fantastic team effort from all involved.

A spokesperson for Burnham-On-Sea Gig Club said: “It was a brilliant day on the water with a great atmosphere throughout.”

“We’re proud of all our crews for taking on the challenge and representing Burnham so well.”

The club is always keen to welcome new rowers. Anyone interested in trying out the sport is encouraged to get in touch via secretary@bosgigs.co.uk.