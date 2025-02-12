PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Growing Group volunteers plant Marine Cove gardening

Ten Burnham-On-Sea residents joined the latest seafront gardening session this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group held a gathering of volunteers at Burnham’s Marine Cove on Tuesday (February 11th) to prepare flower beds for the new season.

The team prepared a further four flower beds in the historic seafront gardens ahead of Spring planting following an earlier gardening session in January.

Mayor Sharon Perry said: “Thanks again go to all who got involved in this session, clearing the flower beds for the new season.”

“The Town Council is working with the Growing Group to decide how the planting will go, keeping the beds as sustainable as possible.”