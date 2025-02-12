4.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Feb 12, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Growing Group volunteers plant Marine Cove gardening
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Growing Group volunteers plant Marine Cove gardening

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Ten Burnham-On-Sea residents joined the latest seafront gardening session this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group held a gathering of volunteers at Burnham’s Marine Cove on Tuesday (February 11th) to prepare flower beds for the new season.

The team prepared a further four flower beds in the historic seafront gardens ahead of Spring planting following an earlier gardening session in January.

Mayor Sharon Perry said: “Thanks again go to all who got involved in this session, clearing the flower beds for the new season.”

“The Town Council is working with the Growing Group to decide how the planting will go, keeping the beds as sustainable as possible.”

Previous article
Successful ‘caring for British wildlife’ conference inspires conservation efforts and raises £3,500
Next article
UK steel contractor plans move to Highbridge business park next to busy A38

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
4.6 ° C
5.3 °
4 °
88 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
4 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com