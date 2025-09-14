PHOTOS & VIDEO: Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon 2025 draws almost 350 runners

Almost 350 runners took part in Burnham-On-Sea’s Half Marathon on Sunday (September 14th).

The starting gun was fired at 10am at Burnham’s BASC Ground to start the annual 13-mile run to cheers from the spectators.

The event was won in a fast time of 1:11:06 by Jack Chitty of Cheddar. He is pictured above with second placed Andy Raynor from the Forest of Dean in 1:11:53 and third finisher Rob Stewart from Bristol in 1:12:46. Read the full results here.

The first local finisher was Luke Burnett in 1:20:58 and the first Burnham Harriers finisher was James Body in 1:22:57. Alice Smith was the first lady finisher in a time of 1:25:57.

Winner Jack told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a great running conditions – the weather was cool and stayed dry for the whole of my run. It’s a great course.”

A race spokesman from Burnham Harriers said the event had gone well and added: “Our thanks go to all the runners, plus our wonderful marshalls and volunteers for their time. Thanks also to the Burnham-On-Sea Harriers team who helped organise the event.”

Meanwhile, ‘joggler’ Scott Jenkins successfully completed the run while juggling several balls along the whole route!

55 runners also took part in a one-mile fun run at the BASC Ground, raising £192.70 for Somewhere House. First was Alfie Lovell and second was Lucas State, pictured below.

Pictured: Burnham Half Marathon on Sunday (Burnham-On-Sea.com and Alan Beech)