Burnham-On-Sea Scouts have held a car wash to raise hundreds of pounds towards the costs of holding their summer camp.

The event was held at the BASC Ground on Saturday (January 20th) where over 80 vehicles were washed by the youngsters, pictured here.

Leader Jacob Beard said: “We raised a fantastic £761.41. The Scouts worked really hard and washed 86 cars! Thank you to everyone who supported us, this is a great start to the Scouts’ fundraising for their summer camp in August.”

“We really appreciate everyone’s support in making this event a success and hope everyone is pleased with their shiny clean cars!”

