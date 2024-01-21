Residents in part of Burnham-On-Sea were left with low water pressure or no supplies following a mains burst last night (Saturday, January 20th).

Bristol Water apologised to customers for the disruption after it said a mains had burst in Rosewood Avenue.

A Bristol Water spokesperson confirmed: “We had a burst main in Burnham-On-Sea in the TA8 area on Rosewood Avenue, with a crew carrying out the repairs.”

The water company thanked customers for their patience.

Burnham’s Victoria Hotel had to close for the evening due to the water supply issue.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: