Residents in part of Burnham-On-Sea were left with low water pressure or no supplies following a mains burst last night (Saturday, January 20th).

Bristol Water apologised to customers for the disruption after it said a mains had burst in Rosewood Avenue.

A Bristol Water spokesperson confirmed: “We had a burst main in Burnham-On-Sea in the TA8 area on Rosewood Avenue, with a crew carrying out the repairs.”

The water company thanked customers for their patience.

Burnham’s Victoria Hotel had to close for the evening due to the water supply issue.