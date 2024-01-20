Highbridge recycling centre is not among five waste centres in Somerset that could close because of financial cuts.
Sites in Castle Cary, Cheddar, Crewkerne, Dulverton and Williton are all at risk of closure, Somerset Council has confirmed due to its financial emergency.
If the closures go ahead, it would mean Somerset would be left with 11 household waste recycling sites instead of the current 16.
Somerset Council says the potential closures would help to save almost £1m over the next two years but “no final decision had been made”.
It is one of the proposals unveiled by Somerset Council to stop the local authority going effectively bankrupt.
Councillor Dixie Darch, the Liberal Democrat Lead Member for Environment and Climate Change at Somerset Council, said: “Those five recycling centres are possible risk of closure but no decisions have been made at the moment.”
“The calculation why is because of the cost per visitor and the cost per tonnage – those are the sites that are costing Somerset Council the most.”
A public consultation is taking place ahead of the final council budget meeting on 20 February, when a decision on the proposed cuts will be made.