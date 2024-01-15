Cuts to services totalling £35m have been proposed, as well as a possible 10% increase in people’s council tax bills.

The council’s budget consultation runs until 22 January and residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area can take part to have their say. On 20th February, the authority will vote on its budget for 2024/25. It comes after Somerset Council declared a financial emergency in November 2023.