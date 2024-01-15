Burnham-On-Sea town councillor James Warren has this week praised the hard work that goes on throughout our community that often goes unrecognised.

He says: “We are all aware that the crisis in public services deepens across the country with many councils experiencing the same enormous funding deficits which impact on many essential services. The reality of this situation means that support given by groups and individuals to our communities is priceless.”

He adds that the community spirit in the Burnham-On-Sea area was highlighted during the festive period, with efforts being made by local supermarkets, schools and businesses making donations to the foodbanks – and not just of food.

R Millard and Son donated two Christmas trees to cheer the foodbank users and volunteers, which are housed in the Methodist Church in Burnham and the Hope Baptist Church in Highbridge.

Cllr Warren adds: “I’m really happy that our wonderfully run foodbanks in the two towns have been able to benefit from these generous donations. Their trees looked fantastic, and I’d like to thank them for the enormous amount of work they do to support our Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge communities all through the year.”

“I’d also like to thank the Victoria Hotel, whose tree raised funds for the foodbank, TKASA, for their school community’s donation, Tesco, who donated over 2,500 meals, and everyone else who has participated in giving to so many local vulnerable families.”

“Well deserved recognition should also go to Liz Bennett and her team for the work they do at the Waffle Hub (at Burnham’s Methodist Church) supporting the Repair Cafe, offering I.T. support and planning future initiatives such as a Homework Club and cookery courses.”

“The community spirit has continued into the new year with Brendan Steer of Holley and Steer offering their service free of charge to undertake the legal work on the lease of the Beach Warden’s hut. The CoastWatch Institution’s team’s presence is imperative, especially considering the possible cut to Lifeguard services.”

James adds: “Given the difficulties that we have had with both town Christmas trees during the festive period, and their cost, we must seriously reconsider how we source them, locations, sizing and how the trees are secured.”

“Personally, I’d like to see the new town clock located at Station Approach. It could be festively decorated annually and possibly work in conjunction with the fantastic Hillview Junior Carnival Club to produce a festive display. We would still have a tree in a central focal point outside of The Victoria Hotel, bringing in much needed funds, as it did this year and in previous years.”