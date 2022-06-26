Scores of classic vehicles arrived in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (26th June) during a unique road run.

Britain’s oldest sporting motor club for cars and bikes, The Motorcycling Club (MCC), organised the ‘Dick Peachey Three Day Trial’ as part of a special three-day classic motorsport trial celebrating the club’s 120th anniversary.

Over 60 vehicles were testing classic motorcycles and cars on technical off-road trials sections across a 530 mile course around the South West.

The vehicles arrived at Burnham-On-Sea’s Pier Street car park from 11:30am and were welcomed by Town Crier Alastair Murray and Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, as pictured here, before they headed off for the final leg to Gloucestershire.

“This is a ‘Classic Trial’, where competitors attempt to climb some of the steepest unsurfaced tracks around without stopping, while completing a 530 mile tour of the South West,” said a spokeswoman.

”We had everything from pre-war bikes and cars through to modern day, homemade specials, kit cars and all manner of vehicles taking part.”

Pictured: The scenes at Sunday’s classic vehicle road run in Burnham-On-Sea’s Pier Street car park (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Barnard) 

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page