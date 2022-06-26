Scores of classic vehicles arrived in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (26th June) during a unique road run.

Britain’s oldest sporting motor club for cars and bikes, The Motorcycling Club (MCC), organised the ‘Dick Peachey Three Day Trial’ as part of a special three-day classic motorsport trial celebrating the club’s 120th anniversary.

Over 60 vehicles were testing classic motorcycles and cars on technical off-road trials sections across a 530 mile course around the South West.

The vehicles arrived at Burnham-On-Sea’s Pier Street car park from 11:30am and were welcomed by Town Crier Alastair Murray and Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, as pictured here, before they headed off for the final leg to Gloucestershire.

“This is a ‘Classic Trial’, where competitors attempt to climb some of the steepest unsurfaced tracks around without stopping, while completing a 530 mile tour of the South West,” said a spokeswoman.

”We had everything from pre-war bikes and cars through to modern day, homemade specials, kit cars and all manner of vehicles taking part.”

Pictured: The scenes at Sunday’s classic vehicle road run in Burnham-On-Sea’s Pier Street car park (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Barnard)