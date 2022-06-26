Crowds of spectators headed to the top of Brean Down on Sunday (June 26th) to watch the impressive Red Arrows and other aircraft in action at the Weston Air Festival.

The two-day show saw a great line-up of famous planes and helicopters in action over Weston Bay and Brean Down.

The Red Arrows stole the show with an impressive display of high-speed manoeuvres, featured here.

Large crowds of onlookers headed up Brean Down to watch the action in the skies, which also included a Hurricane, Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, Team Raven, Gazelle Squadron, Yakoviev YAK3 and The Global Stars.

After a three year absence due to the pandemic, the Weston Air Festival drew tens of thousands of people over the two days.