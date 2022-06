A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to a Highbridge home on Sunday (June 26th) after a family reported a washing machine was on fire.

One fire engine was sent to North Avenue shortly after 1pm, as pictured here, when the homeowners raised the alarm.

An electrical fault had resulted in black smoke emerging from the machiine.

The fire was out on arrival by the crew, who investigated and quickly made the appliance safe.