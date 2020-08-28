Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor officially opened the town’s first Farmers Market in the town centre on Friday (28th August) as it returned for the first time since February

Organisers from Somerset Farmers Markets had been given a ‘green light’ by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council to return to the High Street with extra safety measures in place – including a one-way system – to protect customers and traders.

A smaller number of traders than usual – just six – took part but organiser Hannah Palmer told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the next event on September 25th will be busier.

“Our September event is fully booked – we have had lots of interest,” she said.

“You’ll notice changes to our layout as we’ve worked on a plan that meets the Government’s Covid secure guidelines. Shoppers were asked to adhere to social distancing, follow a one-way system, and to use the hand sanitiser provided and, where possible, to shop on their own.

Mayor Mike Facey added: “It was great to welcome the farmers market back to Burnham with the full support of the Town Council.”

He added: “We look forward to seeing the markets further develop in the future and wish them well. We have got to get our economy moving again.”

Traders at Friday’s event included James’ Artisan Bakery, Bath Soft Cheese, Oven to You, Gardiner Whites, Mikes Pork, and In Clover.