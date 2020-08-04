Burnham-On-Sea farmers markets have this week been given a ‘green light’ to return to the High Street by town councillors.

The market is set to return on Friday 28th August – which will be the first time a farmers market has been held in Burnham since the end of February due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the markets gave a proposal to councillors with extra Covid safety measures and social distancing during a virtual meeting on Monday (August 3rd).

Cllr Janet Keen said: “Businesses and residents are so desperate to get back to some form of normality so I personally welcome this and would like to agree that they start, provided all the conditions for safety and the risks are adhered to.”

Cllr Andy Hodge added: “Providing it can be done safely and with proper social distancing enforced I think this would be very good for the High Street and would draw in more people. It will help to return a bit of normality.”

Cllr Sue Harvey questioned whether the council’s pedestrianisation marshalls would help to maintain safety at the markets. Town clerk Sam Winter responded: “The marshals are employed by us to assist on the High Street so if there is an issue with pedestrians they will automatically do that.”

The photo below illustrates some of the new safety measures that are in place at Axbridge Farmers Market, many of which will be repeated in Burnham.