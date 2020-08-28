Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Julie Lench is doing a 100 mile charity run to raise money for two hospitals that have provided cancer support for her cousin who has successfully battled the disease seven times.

Julie has taken on the feat of running 100 miles throughout this month and, as she’s not a frequent runner, says she has found it quite a challenge.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m running for my cousin Michelle Bell who since 2011 has had 10 surgeries and 7 different cancerous lumps removed.”

“Only a few weeks ago, three weeks after being given the all clear, she had 2 more lumps removed. There is just no let up for her. Once given the all clear another one appears.”

“I started running at the end May after putting on a bit of lockdown weight and whilst running early one morning I thought I could put it to good use. I spoke to Michelle to discuss the idea with her and she was happy for me to share her story. I have completed over 86 miles.”

“It hasn’t been easy though. On August 8th, whilst on a family trip to Peppa Pig World, I chipped a bone and damaged the soft tissue in my foot. The hospital told me to rest it for a few weeks.”

“I tried to run a couple of days after and couldn’t even run for 20 seconds! It was very painful.”

“While I wallowed in my self pity, I sat and thought why I was doing the running and realised how much pain my cousin and other cancer sufferers have gone through.”

“With a deep breath each morning I’ve managed to continue my journey to 100 miles.”

“I set my target of £250 with the money going towards the two hospitals, the RVI and Freeman Hospitals in Newcastle, which have and continue to take such great care of Michelle over the past 9 years.”

“I have have had amazing support from friends and family via my GoFundMe page at https://gf.me/u/ygzrzf.”