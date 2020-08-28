The minor injuries unit at Burnham-On-Sea Hospital has re-opened after being closed on Friday (August 28th) due to “operational issues.”

A spokesman for Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We had to close the minor injuries unit (MIU) at Burnham-on-Sea Hospital due to operational issues, but we expect it to reopen on Saturday 29th August from 10am.”

“If you need medical advice or treatment, you can call NHS 111, visit the NHS website or go to the MIU at nearby Bridgwater Hospital.”

“Our MIUs can help with a wide range of conditions including broken bones, throat and chest infections, eye infections, urinary infections, emergency contraception, sprains and strains, as well as wounds and bites.”