Dozens of volunteers joined a beach clean at Berrow on Saturday March 11th, which also marked the fifth anniversary of the Friends of Berrow Beach.

Over helpers joined the clean-up, collecting sackfuls of litter after a series of recent high tides.

The group was formed in March 2018 with the support of Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset – so this month’s clean marked its fifth anniversary.

One of the organisers, Sue Meads, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A big thank you goes to the many volunteers who have helped us over the years – we are very grateful for the support.”

The Berrow beach litter cleans take place at 9.45am on the second Saturday of every month.