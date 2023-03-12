A life-saving defibrillator has been donated to Burnham Sea Cadets by the team from the town’s Freemasons.

The £1,500 defibrillator has this week been handed over to the Sea Cadets in Burnham’s Cassis Close, as pictured here.

John Chinn from Burnham Freemasons said: “We are delighted to provide this life-saving equipment which will be available in the building should any of the many community groups based there need it in the future.”

The Commanding Officer of the Sea Cadets, Lt (SCC) RNR Dom Gregory, said: “We’re humbled to accept this critical piece of life-saving equipment that we hope we’ll never need to use, but having it gives us the peace of mind that we’re doing our utmost to serve our cadets, volunteers and wider community for years to come.”

“Our partnership with organisations like Freemasons that share our values of service, integrity and loyalty is hugely important to us and we look forward to working together in the future.” The equipment was handed over by the Freemasons’ John Chinn, Matt Jarvis and Alva Excell.