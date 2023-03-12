Over 160 entries went on display at the annual Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society Spring Show on Saturday (March 11th).

Organisers from Burnham & District Horticultural Society hailed this year’s event at Burnham Community Centre as a great success despite poor growing weather.

Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were pleased with the quality of the entries considering that the number was down on previous years due to the difficult growing conditions. The cold start to the year effected entries. Our thanks go to all those who entered, judged, supported us, and popped in during the day.”

2023 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results

The Miles Cup for most points in the show

Marilyn Turner

Best Exhibit in Show

Bert Sone

David Gass Cup

David Bryant

Havage Cup

Bert Sone

Joan Gass Cup

Marilyn Turner

1993 Cup

Joyce Pippett

Huntley Cup

Joan White

Floral Art Cup

Joy Hurtchings

Photography Cup

Brenda Dibley

Society Cup

Marilyn Turner