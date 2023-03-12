Over 160 entries went on display at the annual Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society Spring Show on Saturday (March 11th).
Organisers from Burnham & District Horticultural Society hailed this year’s event at Burnham Community Centre as a great success despite poor growing weather.
Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were pleased with the quality of the entries considering that the number was down on previous years due to the difficult growing conditions. The cold start to the year effected entries. Our thanks go to all those who entered, judged, supported us, and popped in during the day.”
2023 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results
The Miles Cup for most points in the show
Marilyn Turner
Best Exhibit in Show
Bert Sone
David Gass Cup
David Bryant
Havage Cup
Bert Sone
Joan Gass Cup
Marilyn Turner
1993 Cup
Joyce Pippett
Huntley Cup
Joan White
Floral Art Cup
Joy Hurtchings
Photography Cup
Brenda Dibley
Society Cup
Marilyn Turner