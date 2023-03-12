Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show

Over 160 entries went on display at the annual Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society Spring Show on Saturday (March 11th).

Organisers from Burnham & District Horticultural Society hailed this year’s event at Burnham Community Centre as a great success despite poor growing weather.

Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were pleased with the quality of the entries considering that the number was down on previous years due to  the difficult growing conditions. The cold start to the year effected entries. Our thanks go to all those who entered, judged, supported us, and popped in during the day.”

2023 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results

The Miles Cup for most points in the show
Marilyn Turner

Best Exhibit in Show 
Bert Sone

David Gass Cup
David Bryant

Havage Cup 
Bert Sone

Joan Gass Cup
Marilyn Turner

1993 Cup 
Joyce Pippett

Huntley Cup
Joan White

Floral Art Cup 
Joy Hurtchings

Photography Cup
Brenda Dibley

Society Cup
Marilyn Turner

