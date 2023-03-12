Burnham-On-Sea firefighters will be running a 5km Park Run at Highbridge’s Apex Park in full fire kits next month to raise funds for charity.

The crew will be taking part in the run wearing breathing apparatus on Saturday 8th April run at 9am along with all the park runners.

A spokesman says: “We’re doing a 5km charity park run on the Easter weekend raising money for the Fire Fighters Charity.”

“The Park run organisers have given us their full backing to undertake this within their event which is great.”

“The Fire Fighters Charity provide specialist lifelong support for members of the UKs fire services community, empowering individuals to achieve mental, physical and social wellbeing throughout their lives.”

“Whatever their reason for coming to the Charity whether they are injured, recovering from an illness, suffering from stress or anxiety their teams take the time to understand each persons mental, physical and social needs.”

“To ensure the Charity can do this for over 5,000 people a year and to meet the £9m cost of operating its support services, it is dependent on regular donations from fire and rescue service personnel, past and present, as well as the general public.”

See the fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dionne-crisp6