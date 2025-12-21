PHOTOS: Kind-hearted local volunteers hold free community Christmas lunch

A group of community-spirited residents organised a free Christmas lunch in West Huntspill for almost 70 people on Saturday (December 20th) who would have been alone.

The meal was organised by Chantelle Sear and Nicola Doble with a team of helpers, pictured above.

The group of locals from the Burnham and Highbridge are were driven free to the village’s Balliol Hall then treated to a free meal of turkey and trimmings with a free raffle and entertainment. They also received a wrapped gift when they were taken home.

Chantelle told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s the fourth Christmas we have being doing this – it’s great to do something special to help local people who would been alone this Christmas.”

“We received lots of support from local people and received kind donations from businesses including Tesco and Home Instead. Thanks go them and all our wonderful volunteers for making it go smoothly.”

One of those receiving a meal said: “It was such a kind thing to do – a really wonderful idea that was much appreciated. The team were wonderful. It was a lovely way to celebrate Christmas!”