Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor and Town Crier have made Christmas visits to several local care homes this week as the tradition is able to return for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Mayor Lesley Millard, along with Town Crier Alistair Murray, spread festive cheer in five Burnham care homes on Friday (December 23rd).

They started off at Kathleen Chambers before heading to Abbeyfield independent living home, Tudor Lodge, Stratton House and Frith House to wish residents and staff a happy Christmas.

The Mayor said: “We were both so impressed at the dedication of the staff in the care homes – it was lovely to call in to see them and their residents, bringing back this festive tradition at such a special time of the year.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor and Town Crier making visits to Abbeyfield (top) and Kathleen Chambers (centre and above) as the traditional Christmas visits returned for the first time since 2019