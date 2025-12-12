PHOTOS: Over 150 enjoy Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society Christmas concert

Over 150 people attended a magical evening of festive music when Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society held its annual Christmas concert on Thursday (December 11th).

The performance was held at Burnham’s Catholic Church, Our Lady & The English Martyrs in Highbridge Road.

The line-up featured a selection of seasonal favourites including Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio (sung in English), Mary’s Boy Child, and Child in a Manger, a piece composed by the choir’s talented pianist, Frances Webb.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Yarrow Brass Band performed both before the concert and during the evening.

Organisers say the event was a “wonderful opportunity to enjoy live music and celebrate the festive season.”