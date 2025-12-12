11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 12, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Over 150 enjoy Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society Christmas concert
News

PHOTOS: Over 150 enjoy Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society Christmas concert

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Over 150 people attended a magical evening of festive music when Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society held its annual Christmas concert on Thursday (December 11th).

The performance was held at Burnham’s Catholic Church, Our Lady & The English Martyrs in Highbridge Road.

The line-up featured a selection of seasonal favourites including Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio (sung in English), Mary’s Boy Child, and Child in a Manger, a piece composed by the choir’s talented pianist, Frances Webb.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Yarrow Brass Band performed both before the concert and during the evening.

Organisers say the event was a “wonderful opportunity to enjoy live music and celebrate the festive season.”

Previous article
Plans unveiled for new JD Wetherspoon pub at Burnham-On-Sea holiday park
Next article
Brean Golf Club and Country Club temporarily close for major winter development works

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

Paws N Play BOS

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
11.4 ° C
11.8 °
11.1 °
91 %
2.7kmh
100 %
Fri
11 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com