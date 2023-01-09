Over 60 people attended a fundraising New Year supper at a Burnham-On-Sea church on Saturday (January 7th).

The team at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street organised the meal, raising funds for church projects.

Rev Steve Bennett thanked all those who had come along, making the event such a success.

“They enjoyed a fresh melon starter followed by Somerset pork and sweets,” he said. “We hold four meals a year when parishioners and friends come along, raising funds for dfifferent causes.”

In November, Burnham Methodist Church held a Craft Fair.