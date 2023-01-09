Brean Golf Club has held its traditional New Year Trophy tournament on the opening weekend of the year.

Despite the damp conditions underfoot, coupled with frequent heavy downpours from above, the scoring was superb from those who took to the course.

Andrew March, Director of Golf at Brean Golf Club, said: “Mark Elvins – pictured – was the star of the show with a stunning net 61 which saw him take the New Years Trophy along with the Division Two Medal.”

“Runner up in the second flight was Andrew Pound with a net 67 ahead of Darren Partridge in third on 68. Partridge edged out his playing partner Brad House for third place after a back nine countback.”

“Runner up to Elvins overall was Tom Broom who handed in a net 65. The seven handicapper ended the day two clear of a trio of Division One 67’s to claim that award. After a countback it was Tommie Holyday who was placed second ahead of Steve Jones and Dave Morgan.”

Captain Elect Gordy Wheelaghan also collected a piece of silverware to start 2023. His net 70 secured him the Deacon Cup for the leading score in Division Three. He beat Roger Broom by one to prevent Broom from retaining the Cup he won in 2022. Martyn Brown beat Connor Thompson for third on countback after both scored net 72’s.

On Sunday the Winter League resumed after a few weeks break and it was Dave Mann who produced the round of the day to clinch victory.

The Seniors contested two events in the opening week of 2023 with both their Monthly Medal and Stableford being completed despite the inclement weather. Only a hardy handful braved the wet and windy forecast of Tuesday morning to compete for the Medal. Mike Allen was the only player to match par with his net 69 which secured him victory by one from Mats Mattsson. A further stroke behind in third was Chris Fairchild and completing the top four, another stroke back, was John Govey on 72.

Pictured: Mark Elvins won the New Years Trophy over the weekend at Brean Golf Club