A popular Brean pub and entertainment venue is set to re-open this Spring under new management following a three year closure due to the pandemic.

The Seagull has not been open since March 2020 but its owner David Scott has announced this week that it will be relaunching under new management this Spring.

David told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are pleased to announce that The Seagull will re-open weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) in March, hopefully from the 3rd. It will then be open every day from March 31st.”

It will be serving a Sunday Carvery and restaurant food plus there be a resident DJ and family entertainment.

The Seagull will remain owned by the Scott family, however it will now be run by the Booth Group, who run other entertainment venues in Brean and the south west. Several other companies also expressed an interest in running The Seagull.

David added that The Seagull had hoped to re-open last year but had experienced difficulty in finding enough staff due to its large size.

For over a year at the height of the pandemic, The Seagull’s car park was used as an official NHS Covid test facility, as reported here.