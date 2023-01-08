Dozens of carnival club members from across Somerset gathered on Saturday night (January 7th) for the annual Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival awards presentation evening.

Over 150 people headed to The Batch Country House at Lympsham to see scores of trophies and shields handed to the winners of the 2022 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival by Carnival Chairman Phil New, President Malcolm Borland and Carnival Queen Amy Dunn.

Members of Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club had a great night, receiving six trophies for their successful cart, ‘Children of the Revolution’, which also came second overall in its category across Somerset. The team are pictured below.

Gremlins Carnival Club won the Phil Harris Memorial Bowl, awarded to the best entry in the entire Burnham procession for their incredible ‘Feast Of The Fools’ cart. For the full results, click here.

Chairman Phil New announced that ‘The Spirit of Carnival Award’, given to someone who had “gone above and beyond to the keep the carnival on the road this past year,” would be presented to the “hugely deserving” new committee member Sean Mattravers, pictured below, who had been a great help in the organisation of the carnival.

Phil added: “It was a brilliant night when clubs from across Somerset came together to look back at another wonderful carnival after a tough couple of years.” He added his thanks to Brad Loveridge for organising the technical aspects of Saturday’s awards evening.

