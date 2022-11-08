Huge crowds turned out to watch Burnham-On-Sea Carnival last night (Monday, November 7th) when dozens of illuminated carnival carts rolled through the town for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

62 colourful entries took part in the event, with 43 dazzling carts joining the parade through the town along with 20 walking entries.

The procession was led by the impressive feature cart ‘Jubilation’, the Royal-themed cart that went on display in London in June for The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. A minute’s silence was held in memory of The Queen before the start.

Large crowds – six people deep in places – lined the route from Burnham’s Tesco roundabout along Love Lane, Manor Road, Victoria Street, the High Street and and along Marine Drive to the finish point at the entrance to Burnham Holiday Village.

Burnham’s Carnival Queen Amy Dunn and her Princesses Ariella Puddy and Isla Gardner led the procession, along with Burnham Bike Knights motorbikes, plus local emergency services BARB, Coastguard, RNLI and the Fire Service. Local fundraiser Jason Vickers was also near the front with his Olympic torch, marking ten years since the London Games.

Phil New, Carnival Chairman, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re delighted with how the evening went – it was wonwderful to be back again after two years without the full procession.”

In 2021, the town’s carnival took the format of a smaller, ‘lower-key’ walking parade with fewer entries and a shorter route following the Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

Pictured: Monday’s Burnham carnival in action (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com / Dawson Panter-Wray)